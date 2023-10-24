LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa A. Hagerty, 72, passed away Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at her residence.

She was born July 18, 1951 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Charles T. and Helen Y. (Capece) Benton.

Theresa was employed with Vista Windows, retiring in 2008.

She attended East High School.

Theresa is survived by her fiancé, Keith Guy, Sr.; her daughters, Renee (Rich) Kellar of Bradenton, Florida, Becky Hagerty of Hubbard and Robyn (Keith Guy, Jr.) Hagerty of Lordstown; her sister, Susie Matola of Lordstown; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

According to her wishes there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Theresa, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 25 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.