Theresa A. Galla, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa A. Galla, 59, of Austintown was called to Heaven on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

Theresa, known as Terry was born January 17, 1961, in Youngstown, a daughter of Richard L. and Helen “Cherry” (Nelson) Marsh and had lived most of her life in this area.

She graduated from Ursuline High School and received an associate’s degree in Applied Science in Hospitality Management.

She had worked at Packard Electric for 15 years, until the plant closing.

Besides her mother, Cherry Nelson, Terry leaves her husband of almost 16 years, Jeffrey R. Galla, whom she married December 27, 2004; three sons, Chris (Mary) Thompson of Austintown, David (Gina) Thompson of Austintown and Timothy Thompson of Salem; five grandchildren; two sisters, Diane (David) Mann of Austintown, Nancy (Stephanie) Marsh of Seattle, Washington; a brother, Rick (Patty) Marsh of Nashville and a brother-in-law, Edward Morrow of California.

Terry was preceded in death by her father, Richard; a sister, Kathy Morrow and her grandparents.

There was private services for the family. There will be a Celebration of Life planned for a later date.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

