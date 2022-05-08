BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa A. DeRobbio, 77, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born April 2, 1945 in Youngstown, the daughter of Louis and Sophia (Chwalik ) DeLuca.

Theresa was an Investigator for Ohio Job and Family Services, retiring in 2009.

She was a 1963 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

Theresa was a member of the AFSME Union.

She loved family gatherings, shopping, crafts and dinning out.

Theresa is survived by her nephews, Louis (Milissa) DeLuca of Poland and Anthony (Phoebe) DeLuca of Sarasota, Florida; her great niece and nephews, Audrey, Harrison and David DeLuca; her sister-in-law, Georgieanne Abrams of Struthers; her devoted friend, Judy D’Onofrio of Boardman and many loved aunt/uncles and cousins.

Besides her parents, Theresa was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony DeLuca.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 11 at St. Charles Church, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

Material contributions in Theresa’s name may be given to Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515, (1-888-622-8527).

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Theresa, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.