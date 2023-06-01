LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore “Ted” Zmuda, of Leavittsburg, passed away on May 29, 2023, at the age of 71.

He was born October 21, 1951, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio, to the late Theodore “Ted” and Katherine Roudebush Zmuda.

Ted was a 1969 graduate of Leavittsburg High School where he played Football, #63. He went on to earn a degree in biology at Kent State University that he was always very proud of. While at Kent, he also formed friendships with several people that lasted his entire life.

He worked for Mahoning County JFS until his retirement in 2020.

Grandpa Ted’s pride and joy was his grandkids. He loved nothing more than seeing them, receiving photos of them and hearing from them about their accomplishments. He was a longtime fan of the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians/Guardians. Unfortunately, he never saw either win a championship. When he was young, he loved to travel. He made multiple road trips across the country with friends. San Francisco was always his favorite. He will be remembered by many for his time as a youth baseball coach with his hat on backwards. Ted was also never one to shy away from talking politics!

He will be remembered and missed by his wife of 43 years, Sonja Gillespie Zmuda; his children, Teddy (Chrissy) Zmuda II, of Austintown, Bethany Zmuda Stout, of Rocklin, California, and Gregory Zmuda, of Leavittsburg; his grandchildren, Ethan Stout, Samantha Stout, Teddy Zmuda III, and Audrey Zmuda; his sister, Renee Ryan of Warren; his nieces, Sandy (Mark) Kopasz, of Delaware, Ohio and Michelle Caddiell, of Marion, Ohio, as well as other extended family members and close friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Roy Clawson, his brother-in-law, Paul Ryan and his nephew, Jason Ryan.

While there will be no services, per his wishes, his family would love to see fond memories of him shared online at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.The family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Robets-Clark Chapel.

