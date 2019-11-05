Theodore R. Snyder, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore R. Snyder, 91, of McDonald, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 with his family by his side, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.



Ted was born October 5, 1928 in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of the late Paul and Blanche (Syzmarek) Snyder. He was married to the former Edna Mae Steeves on June 2, 1951.



Ted served his country in the United States Army as part of the 82 Airborne Division as a paratrooper.

He was a 1948 McDonald High School graduate. He was a star athlete in both football and track.

Prior to retirement in 1988, he was a steel worker for Republic Steel. Throughout the years, he spent his time as part of the Ohio Baseball Coaching Association, a volunteer firefighter for the McDonald Fire Department, a coach for little league and so much more.



Ted will be remembered as a man who loved his family with everything he had. His heart, his soul and his never-ending love for his family. One of his most amazing attributes was his enormous generosity and selflessness. He would do without before allowing anyone he loved to be without. There was never a day that went by that he didn’t ask how you were doing and always asked about everyone else in the family. His quick wit, his laughter, and his presence are going to be extremely missed by all who had the privilege of being in his life. He will forever be in the hearts of those that he loved. It will never be the same without him here. Two last words to all who really knew him, “WHO DAT.”



Ted is survived by his children Debbie (Paul) Gallite, Barbara (Robert) Weltch, Ted Snyder and Laura Snyder; his grandchildren Brian, Ken (Jessica), Scott and Teddy and his great grandchildren Joey, Serena, Elijah, Xavier, Abby, Deja, Hannah, Natalie, Olivia, Cyanne, Scotty, Jace, and Randy.



Besides his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his siblings Jean Tacsik and Florence Mansell.



Family and friends may call Wednesday, November 6, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 7, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

