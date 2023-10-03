WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore Akins, 68, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at his home.

Theodore was born on October 31, 1954 in Warren, a son of the late Harry and Catherine Akins.

He was a craneman with RMI for 41 ½ years.

He enjoyed riding his Harley, watching his favorite television shows that included, MASH, All in the Family and Two and a Half Men and listening to music.

Theodore will be deeply missed by his children, Jonathan and Elizabeth Akins and grandson, Gage Carr.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.

