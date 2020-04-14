Thelma Petricini, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma Petricini, age 90, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.



Thelma was born December 30, 1929 in Niles, Ohio to the late Bannie and Lula Adkins.

She was a graduate of Niles High School.



Thelma was a proud homemaker. She loved to do crafts, and enjoyed all types of flowers and plants. Thelma enjoyed going to casinos and traveling. Thelma gave selflessly of her time volunteering for various organizations including the VFW and disabled children.

Thelma was a member of Liberty Bible Church.



Besides her parents, Thelma is preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Joseph Petricini and nine siblings.



Thelma is survived by her daughter Carolyn Solakakis, her son Jerry (Julie) Petricini; three grandchildren, Angella Solakakis-McMath, John A. Solakakis and Anthony Petricini; five great-grandchildren, Brianna, Courtney, Sydney, John and Taylor and three great-great grandchildren.



Funeral services are private.

Interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to Lane Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel.

