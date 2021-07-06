Thelma J. Petiya, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma J. Petiya, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday July 4, 2021, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loved ones.



Thelma was born on June 13, 1937, in West Virginia, the daughter of the late James and Evelyn (Richards) Jenkins.



Thelma was a member of St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church.



Thelma enjoyed many things in her lifetime. She was fond of crafting, sewing, and baking. Thelma also enjoyed spending time volunteering for the church and for Relay for Life.



Thelma is survived by her children Darolyn Terbovich, James (Lisa) Carpenter and Sharon (Ken) Brown; her grandchildren Nichole (Earl) Gardner, Jessica (Matt) Jacubec, Jaclyn Carpenter, Breanna Carpenter, and Austin Brown; her great-grandchild Jaelyn Jacubec; her sister Joyce (John) Harris and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.



Besides her parents, Thelma is preceded in death by her husband Stephen Petiya and her sister Sandra Osborn.



Visitation for Thelma will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, where a service will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. with Father Mel Rusnak officiating.



Thelma will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trumbull County Pound, 7501 Anderson Ave., Warren, OH 44484.



Family and friends may leave their heartfelt condolences for Thelma at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

