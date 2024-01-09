CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma J. “Jane” Kwolek, 91, formerly of Canfield, died late Monday evening, January 8, at the St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana.

Jane as she was affectionately known, was born June 9, 1932 in Wampum, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Charles S. and Ethel G. (Guy) Davis.

She was a 1950 graduate of Wampum High School. She then went on to Slippery Rock University where she achieved a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

She worked as a teacher with the Ellwood City School District for more than 30 years, prior to retiring.

Jane married Donald J. Kwolek, Sr. on July 3, 1955. They shared 68 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her.

She was a member of the Western Reserve United Methodist Church in Canfield.

Jane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, whose greatest joy was caring for her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her husband, Jane is survived by two children, Elizabeth G. (Daniel) Vanoli of Centerville, Ohio and Donald J. (Lynn) Kwolek, Jr. of Ravenna. She also leaves behind three grandsons, Ross Vanoli, Nicholas (Elizabeth) Kwolek and Aaron (Parey) Kwolek; four great-grandsons, Luca, Rowan, Christian and Grayson and 19 loving nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Jane was preceded in death by four brothers, Glenn, Harry, Guy and Wayne Davis and two sisters, Olive Huffman and Lois Ann Vitril.

In accordance with the wishes of her family, there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements for Mrs. Kwolek are being provided by the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

