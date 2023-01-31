LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theadora W. “Teddy” Prychodnik Adams, Age 79 of Liberty, passed away January 29, 2023, in Fowler.

She was born on Railroad Street in Warren, on December 6, 1943 to the late Michael and Elizabeth Palmiter Prychodnik.

She attended Lakeview High School.

She retired from Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family

She is survived by two daughters, Anita (Jeff) Meek, and Michele Adams. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren Kyle (Fallon) Meek, Meghan (Nick) Osco, Seth (Ashlee) Angstrom, Lars Angstrom, Aura “ACA” Clair Adams IV, Kaiden Adams and Cheyanna Adams; and 13 great- grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 44 years Aura Clair Adams, Jr. on February 16, 2006 whom she married on April 8, 1961; her son Aura Clair Adams, III; one sister; and four brothers.

Per her wishes, there will be no service or calling hours.

Arrangements for Mrs. Adams are being provided by Lane Family Funeral Homes Shafer -Winans Chapel located at 164 North High St. in Cortland

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Theadora , please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.