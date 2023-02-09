GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tessie Mae McGinnis, 89, of Girard passed away Tuesday morning, February 7, 2023 at Mercy Health – St. Joseph Hospital.

Tessie was born January 18, 1934 in Curtin, West Virginia, the daughter of Clyde Cottrell and Minnie Morton.

She was a graduate of Burnsville High School class of 1952.

Tessie was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was an avid bowler, with the Pinnetts at Holiday Bowl and with the Gutter Dusters. Tessie was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed crocheting and jigsaw puzzles.

Her husband, George McGinnis, whom she married July 28, 1956, passed away on September 12, 2008.

Tessie leaves ten children, Donna Ann Roads, Patricia Hutchenson, George Michael McGinnis, Patrick Shawn McGinnis, Scott Allen (Jerri) McGinnis and Katrina Marie (Ben Hudach) McGinnis, all of Girard, Virginia Singh of Niles, Timothy Shane McGinnis of Austintown, Tessie Forsythe of Struthers and Robert Lee McGinnis of Hawaii; 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, Tessie was preceded in death by two daughters-in-law, Vickie and Marion McGinnis; one great-granddaughter, Mackenzie; one sister, Dorothy Palmer and one brother, Jack Skinner.

Friends may call from Noon – 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 13, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where services will be held at 2:00 p.m.

