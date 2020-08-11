Terry Lee Himes, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry Lee Himes, 78, of Berlin Center died of pancreatic cancer on Monday, August 10,2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman with his wife and son present.

Terry was born August 4, 1942 in Youngstown the son of Vaughn and Hallie (Dugan) Himes.

He graduated from Poland Seminary High School in 1960 and enrolled in the United States Army, proudly serving in the First Infantry in Kansas and in Germany during the Berlin Crisis.

After his discharge, Terry worked in the Sheet and Tube Research Laboratory in Boardman until it closed, and as a lineman for Ohio Edison until his retirement in 2000.

Terry enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends and family and had been a member of the Lowellville Rod and Gun Club for many years.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 52 years, Mary Beth (Swagger) Himes, whom he married in September 1968; their son, Lee (Sharry) Himes of Ellsworth; grandson, Fischer Himes and his sister, Karen George of Poland and many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to his two best friends, Jack Dill and Ron Rabosky who gave Terry great help and support during his illness, to his pastor, Russ Adams, for spiritual support and to his many friends for loving thoughts and prayers. Also, thanks to doctors, Thomas Chirichella, John Graham and Armand Minotti and their staffs and to those at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Besides his parents, his brother Michael Himes preceded him in death.

Private services were held at the Western Reserve United Methodist Church with Pastor Russ Adams officiating.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, there were no calling hours.

Memorial contributions may be donated to Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4589 Canfield Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 12, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

