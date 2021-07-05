Terry Lee Boles, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry Lee Boles, 71, peacefully passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones.

Terry was born on August 31, 1949, in Livingston, Tennessee, the son of the late Robert D. and Loma (Beaty) Boles.

Terry proudly and faithfully served his country in the United States Army from 1970 until he was honorably discharged in 1973. During his time in the service, Terry was decorated with quite a few medals, such as the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, the Vietnam Service Medal with the Bronze Service Star and many others.

On March 24, 2012, Terry married Barbara Bailey and they shared nine wonderful years together filled with happiness and laughter.

There were many activities that Terry had loved to do in the outdoors; especially hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle. He and Barbara loved exploring the mountains and the rock mines when they lived out in Colorado. When he was not spending his time outside, Terry could be found woodworking and whittling. He was also an animal lover.

He was a great man; he was kind and caring when needed, but a jokester at heart.

Terry will be missed dearly by his wife, Barbara; his children, Robert Daley (Pam) Boles and Robin Neal; his stepchildren, Greg Graham, Angela (Clint) Graham-Cook and Tina (Jeff) Strausser; his grandchildren, Kelsa Burton, Alicia Lucas, Kirstie, Bailey, Abe, Sammie, Ana and Graham; his great-grandchildren, Alexa, Ava, Bryson, Braylon, Anthony, James and Kierra; his sister, Maryann (Bobby) Jones; his sister-in-law, Jeannie Boles and many other family and friends.

Besides his parents; Terry is preceded in death by his brother, Larry Boles and his grandson, Jonathan Kern.

During this time, no services will be held for Terry.

