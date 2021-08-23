Terry L. Brannon, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry L. Brannon, age 67 of Cortland passed away Friday, August 20, 2021.

He was born on March 13, 1954, to the late Clyde E. Sr., and Jane E. Brannon.

He was a graduate of Brookfield High School and later served his community as a firefighter for over 30 years.

He is survived by his children, Rachael Brannon, Christopher Brannon, Jessica Kolat and husband Lonnie, Jr., Brianna Brannon, and Kailee Brannon; grandchildren, Lonnie Kolat, III and Sammy Kolat.



He is preceded in death by his parents as well as brothers, Clyde “Bunky” Brannon, Jr., James Brannon, Sr., Steve Brannon, Sr., and Tom “Mad Medic” Brannon, Sr.

He was a loving father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to all who knew him, his grandsons always had a special place in his heart. He had two loyal companions who could usually be found by his side, his Great Dane, Thor and his grandchildrens’ German Short Haired Pointer, Moose he loved them both deeply.



Terry enjoyed spending time with his family whether that be at any Florida beach, Disney World, or just spending time with those he loved. He could also be found on his Harley making trips to Hanks Custard to grab a sweet treat. Faith was an important part of his life, so he traveled to Israel to learn more about his Jewish faith, while also studying and learning Hebrew to further his knowledge.



A graveside service will be held for family only. The family will be observing Shiva for 7 days beginning Tuesday August 24, 2021.

If you wish to join them to pay respects, a gathering will be held Sunday August 29, 2021, at 1433 Warner Rd. NE Vienna, OH 44473, anytime from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Madasz Chapel

