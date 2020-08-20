Terri Lynn Anthony, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terri Lynn Anthony, 65, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at her home after a brief illness.

Terri was born on May 28, 1955 in Franklin, Pennsylvania to Russ and Beverly (Hane) Settle.

She was a 1973 graduate of Bristol High School.



On September 17, 1973, Terri was united in marriage to the love of her life, Robert Anthony, Sr. who survives her.



For many years, Terri was self-employed as a housekeeper.

She was also a creative soul, who had a poem published in 1997. When she wasn’t busy taking care of her family, Terri was very active in her church. At Believers Church, she was the lead for several Coffee Teams and a Connect Group Leader. Her whole family was proud when she graduated from Rhema Correspondence Bible School giving Terri the knowledge to further her ministering to others.



Besides her husband of 46 years, Terri is survived by her daughter, Jill (Aaron) Davis; her son, Robert (Ivonne) Anthony, Jr.; her grandsons, Matthew Yoder, Zachary Yoder and Colton Anthony; her brothers, Tom, Michael, Mark (Melissa), Dale (Michelle) and David (fiancée, Monica Beckner) Settle; her aunt, Kay Thomas, as well as many other relatives and friends.



Terri was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Edward Settle.



A private memorial service for Terri will be held at Believers Church, 2577 Schenley Avenue NE, Warren, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made out to Believers Church.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave condolences to the family.

