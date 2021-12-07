NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terrance Lee McClellan, 78, passed away Monday afternoon, December 6, 2021 at Windsor House Guardian.



Terrance was born on November 10, 1943 in Warren, Ohio, son of the late Orville and Evelyn McClellan.



He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He worked at Republic Steel.

He loved being outdoors, especially to go fishing.



Terrance is survived by his sister, Maureen (James) Davidson; stepchildren, Peggy and Johnny Palmer; cousin Nancy Fulton and nieces and nephews, Coleen Moskowitz, Brian and Kevin McClellan and Todd and Stacey Davidson.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack and David McClellan and nephew, Michael McClellan.



Services will be held at a later date and cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Terrance L. McClellan please visit our Tribute Store.