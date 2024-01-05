WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terrance Burch, 75, passed away Thursday morning, December 21, 2023, at his home in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Terry was born on April 28, 1948 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Charles and Estlee Burch.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and continued his education at Northwestern University, Stoney Brook University, and MIT.

He worked as an oceanographer consultant for 31 years, working all over the world.

He enjoyed winter hiking, skiing, snorkeling and the beauty of nature.

Terry will be deeply missed by his brother, Haven Burch and many friends.

Per Terry’s wishes, there are no calling hours and services. After cremation, burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta Township.

