Terra C. Guerrero, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terra C. Guerrero, 36, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, at University Hospital in Cleveland after a brief illness.

Terra was born on August 30, 2019, in Warren to John and Cheryl (Christie) Guerrero.

Terra loved giving back to the community and spent her time volunteering for the Youngstown Play House, helping in multiple capacities.

When she was a young girl, Terra was active with the Girls Scouts, as well as, played baseball with the Challenger League.

She enjoyed plays and listening to music. She was a huge fan of the Back Street Boys. Terra also loved reading especially a good mystery novel.

However and most importantly, Terra loved her family. She was a devoted daughter, sassy younger sister and loving aunt.

Terra is survived by her father, John Guerrero; her sister, Dawn Holland; her niece, Hannah Anderson; nephew, Chase Guerrero, as well as, her great-nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Cheryl and her sister, Jennifer Anderson.

A memorial service for Terra will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, Warren, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., prior to the service.

Memorial donations in Terra’s name may be made to Trumbull County Dog Warren or Youngstown Play House.

