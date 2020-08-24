Teresa Jo McCarthy, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa Jo McCarthy, 59, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Masternick Memorial Care Center in New Middletown.

Teresa was born September 17, 1960 in Warren the daughter of William and Phyllis (Clark) Fry.

She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, class of 1978 and had attended YSU.

Teresa was the office manager for Tiffany Breast Care Center at Mahoning Valley Imaging.

She was a member of Poland Baptist Church.

Her hobbies included crafting and reading.

Her husband John M. McCarthy, III whom she married May 30, 1987, passed away September 5, 2013.

Teresa leaves one brother, Greg (Barbara) Lincoln of Girard, her mother-in-law, JoAnn McCarthy of Hubbard, In-laws, Debbie Auman of Austintown, Colleen (Gary) Gebhardt of Poland, Eddie (Hilary) McCarthy of Hubbard and Maureen (Joe) O’Neill of Cuyahoga Falls, as well as several nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her beloved dog, Callie.

A private celebration of Teresa’s life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank everyone for their support at this time but do to the current pandemic felt a private celebration would be best.

To send flowers to the family of Teresa Jo McCarthy please visit our Tribute Store.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

More stories from WKBN.com: