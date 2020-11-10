Teddy Clark, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teddy Clark, 74, formerly of Canfield, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. He passed away after brief battle with COVID-19.

Teddy grew up in Hominy, Oklahoma on a cattle ranch and later served in the United States Army. Upon returning from service, Teddy settled in Canfield, Ohio working for Ohio Bell where he retired after 30 years. He was also a member of the Canfield volunteer Fire Department.

His passion was coaching and umpiring Little League Baseball for over 40 years. This passion led to the privilege of umpiring in the Little League World Series and the Cooperstown Little League Hall of Fame tournaments.

He was also a member of the Canfield Lions Club and the Lord of Life Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathleen (Quinlan) Clark; sons, Patrick (Mindy) Clark and Michael (Tabitha) Clark and four beloved grandchildren, Avery, Morgan, Bryson and Brynlee. Teddy is also survived by his mother, Renee (Vann) Clark and two sisters, Alice Brown and Bonnie Carter and many nieces and nephews.

The Celebration of Life will be planned for the Spring of 2021.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

