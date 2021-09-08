Tawnya N. Jenkins, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tawnya N. Jenkins, 47, of Canfield, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 at St. Elizabeth’s in Boardman.



Born July 10, 1974 in Warren, Ohio, Tawnya is the daughter of David Jenkins and Cheryl Parsons.



Tawnya was a 1994 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and obtained a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Project Management from the University of Phoenix.

Prior to her illness, Tawnya was a website designer.



Tawnya loved the outdoors and the enjoyed the different seasons whether on the beach at their Florida condo or their cabin in Cook Forest. She was passionate about astronomy and website design but her greatest joy was watching and supporting her son’s talent on the football field.



She is survived by her parents, Cheryl (Larry) Parsons and David (Debbie) Jenkins; her son, Aaron Jacob Michael Jenkins; her soulmate and best friend, Steve James; her sisters, Heather (Jason) Fenstermaker, Shayna Boyer, Tiffany Rossi and Holy (Mark) Kalamets; her brothers, David (Heidi) Jenkins and Jeremy M.C. Jenkins; her two bichon puppies and many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, September 13, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., until the time of service at 2:00 p.m., at Austintown Community Church, 242 South Canfield-Niles Road, Austintown, OH 44515.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

