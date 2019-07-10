Tae Sik Ro, Canfield, Ohio – Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tae Sik Ro, 80, joined his Savior on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

He was born to Ro Young Bo and Han Soon Nyo in North Korea in 1938, fled alone to South Korea during the Korean War and completed schooling in South Korea, earning a bachelor’s degree in business and economics.

He became a Christian while in South Korea.

In 1966, Tae immigrated to the United States and earned a second bachelor’s degree in horticulture at the Pennsylvania State University. He was inducted into two horticulture honorary fraternities.

At Penn State, he met his wife, Linda Chalfant. They married on April 11, 1970.

In 1980, Tae and Linda bought the Flower Mill and operated it until January 1995. After selling the Flower Mill, Tae entered the import-export business, retiring in 2015 and was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2018.

He lived at home for the remainder of his life, passing away from cardiac arrest.

Tae is survived by the love of his life, Linda; three beloved sons, Charles (Tracy) of Denver, Robert (Stacey) of Suwanee, Georgia and Kurt (Kathy) of Philadelphia; seven adored grandchildren, Kayla, Addison, Jenna, John, Taesun, Mia and Robert; his foster American parents, the Reverend Dr. Charles, Joyce Olsen and 14 foster brothers and sisters from the Turnbull, Olsen, Pohl and Weber families.

He was predeceased by his Turnbull, Pohl and Weber foster parents and his biological parents in North Korea.

Tae was an active member of Old North Church and served in the Canfield Rotary, the Canfield Community Club and the Youngstown Chamber of Commerce, where he sat on the small business committee.

He and Linda enjoyed their bridge club, Skiing and the Davis YMCA; Tae also loved playing tennis and golf.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 13, at Old North Church.

Funeral follows at 11:00 a.m., at Old North Church, 7105 Herbert Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements were handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

