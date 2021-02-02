T. Faye Humberston, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – T. Faye Humberston, 86, died Monday afternoon, January 25, 2021 at her residence.

She was born March 16, 1934 in Beach, West Virginia, a daughter of Harley F. and Mae (Robinson) DeWeese.

Faye was a social worker and then worked in the Activities Department at the Greenbriar Nursing Home for 34 years, retiring in 1996.

She was a graduate of Calhoun County High School in West Virginia.

One of Faye’s greatest passions was her service to our American Veterans and she served in many capacities as a leader in the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 737 in Lake Milton. She was also a member of the 8 & 40, a sister organization of the American Legion Auxiliary where she proudly served as LePet Chapeau. She gave countless hours as a volunteer at both the Youngstown VA Clinic and the Brecksville Veterans Hospital. Faye loved to travel and her work with the American Legion afforded her the opportunity to visit all 50 of the United States.

Faye’s greatest love was her family. She was so proud of her children and grandchildren and was beloved “Aunt Faye” to dozens of nieces and nephews and neighborhood “Mama” to many young people through the years. Her door was always open. Faye made a difference in many lives and was an example of love and service to all.

Faye’s first husband, Frank C. Creque, Jr., whom she married in 1955, died in 1973. Her second husband, Joseph Humberston, whom she married in 1979, died in 1996.

Faye is survived by her children, Terry (Judy) Creque, Michelle (Rob) Slavens, Doug (Wanda) Creque, Denise (Greg) Tupa and Valerie Kurkas and her stepchildren, Linda Pierce and Joe (Kathy) Humberston; her brothers, Carl (Alice) DeWeese and Frank DeWeese; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husbands, Faye was preceded in death by her sisters, Lucille Stump, June Auman, Ruth Savell and Mary Jean DeWeese; her sister-in-law, Robin DeWeese and her stepson, Donnie Stevens.

Private family services were held.

Thank you to Serenity Hospice for the loving care they have provided to Faye. Special Thank You to Faye’s nurse, Hannah, for her kindness and who has become part of our family.

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Legion Auxiliary, C/O the American Legion Post No. 737, 16465 Milton Avenue, Lake Milton, OH 44429.

Arrangement handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

