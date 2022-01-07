CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sylvia L. Bucci, 75, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, January 5, 2022. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Sylvia was born February 13t, 1946, in Youngstown, a daughter of Josephine (Bobovnyik) and Vince Cianciola.

She was independent, hardworking, and always was willing to help anyone out that needed it. She’s best known for working at the customer service desk at Canfield Giant Eagle before retiring in 2020, a job which she truly loved because she was able to see so many friends and loved ones. Her greatest joy was being a mother to her son, Vince, but she was also a “Mom” to a great many of his friends as well.

Her husband, Russel E. Bucci, preceded her in death on February 26, 2019.

Sylvia is survived by her son Vince Florio; her brothers Vince Cianciola and Ron Cianciola; nephews, Tim (Susan) Cianciola and Jeff (Elizabeth) Cianciola; nieces, Jill (Rick) Malloy, Angelina Cianciola and Geena Cianciola; as well as numerous cousins (Bobovnyiks & Delbanes of Youngstown); close friends Pauline, Susie, and Karen and her beloved dog and cats Gypsy, LoLo and Ari.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister in-law Sauni (Vince) Cianciola.

Calling hours will be on Saturday January 15, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel. And a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Please do not send flowers, but instead make a donation to St. Jude Charities in Sylvia’s name. Please send all cards to: 6085 Lockwood Blvd, Boardman OH 44512

A television tribute will air Monday, January 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.