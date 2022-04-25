BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sylvia D. Wallace, age 81, of Bazetta Township passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at her home with her family by her side.

She was born on April 28, 1940, to the late William and Mary Paris Risher.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John W. Wallace; parents; daughter, Lisa Wallace; brothers, Steven and George Risher.



She truly loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them talking and laughing. She had a sweet tooth and M&Ms were her candy of choice, which she would pair with an episode of NCIS. Sylvia was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and sibling who will be missed dearly by those who knew her.



She is survived by her son, John C. (Jennifer) Wallace; grandchildren, Cameron and Hannah Wallace; sister, Judy Hartigan and numerous other extended family members.



Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday April 30, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 North High St. Cortland, OH 44410. Calling hours will be held prior to the service at the funeral home from 12:00 -2:00 p.m.

Interment will be held at Hillside Cemetery.

