Sybil K. Ding, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sybil K. Ding, age 94, passed away peacefully Monday, February 3, 2020 at Ohio Living Lake Vista.



Sybil was born January 27, 1926 in Cleveland to the late John and Sybilla Kopp.

She was a graduate of Shaw High School in Cleveland and Youngstown College where she earned her bachelor’s degree.



Sybil was an educator for Howland Local Schools for 12 years, she loved teaching.

She was an amazing cook. She enjoyed entertaining friends and caring for her family. She had a knack for interior design and loved to paint. Sybil enjoyed traveling with her family stateside and abroad.



Besides her parents, Sybil is preceded in death by her husband, Robert T. Ding; her daughter, Kathleen Bronson; her brothers, Robert, Fred and John Kopp and two great-grandchildren, Emelyn and Kyle, Jr. (KJ).



She is survived by her two children, Jeff (Debbie) Ding and Debra (Tim) Quinn; son-in-law, Mike Bronson; ten grandchildren, Erin Pierce, Kyle Quinn, Megan Titus, Keelan Quinn, Carrie Bronson, Eric Bronson, Kevin Bronson, Lindsay Ding, Rob Ding and Christopher Ding and 16 great-grandchildren, Zoe, Teagan, Brock, Annslee, Maeve, Hadley, Holly, Mabel, Summer, Lucas, Brooke, Chase, Hunter, Kennedy, Olivia and Jack.



Private funeral services were held. Arrangements entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel.



Sybil’s family would like to thank Barb and the entire staff at Lake Vista for the love and care they gave Sybil.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Lake Vista.



Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with Sybil’s family.

To send flowers to the family of Sybil K. Ding, please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 6, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.