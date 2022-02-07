NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Suzette Lee Himes, 62 of North Jackson, died Early Monday morning, February 7, at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health Center, Boardman Campus.

Suzette was born December 23, 1959, a daughter of the late Robert and Feryne Thorpe and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Austintown Fitch High School.

Suzette loved all animals, including her two cats but most important to her was her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved playing games and looked forward to game night with her kids.

Suzette leaves a daughter, Brynn (Bryan) Chilson of Port St. Lucie, Florida; her son, Bryon Freetz II of North Jackson; her partner, Marco Giovanni and his children, Nicky (Brian) Rednock and Marco Giovanni, Jr., both of Lake Milton and six grandchildren. She also leaves her brother, Troy Thorpe of Austintown.

Per Suzette’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

