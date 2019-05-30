Susan McCreary Obituary

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan McCreary, 85, of Howland Township, died Wednesday evening, May 29, 2019, at her home after an extended illness.

She was born August 12, 1933, in Jenners, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Andrew and Suzanne Kostray Hoysack, Sr.

Susan was a 1951 graduate of Bazetta High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Technology from Kent State University.

She worked for many years as a registered medical technologist at Trumbull Memorial and St. Joseph Hospitals. She also was a self-employed florist, having owned the Flower Gallery in Champion with her daughter, Nancy, for a few years.

Susan was a member of Howland Community Church.

She loved painting with acrylics and watercolors and enjoyed quilting and gardening.

She is survived by one daughter, Nancy S. (Bob) McAleer of Newark; two sons, William Andrew McCreary, Sr. and Gary Alan McCreary, both of Howland Township; six grandchildren, Jesse (Stephanie) Jones, Shaseen (Ron) Yobe, Nelson McCreary. Billy (Monica) McCreary, Jr., Hayley (Erny) Santiago and Monique (Robby) Gaddy and four great-grandchildren, Bella and Quinn Jones and Colten and Kylie Yobe.

Her husband, Howard Nelson McCreary, whom she married November 1954, preceded her in death in 1963. Two sisters, Geraldine J. Kiepper, Eleanor “Bebe” Billens and one brother, Andrew Hoysack, Jr., have also preceded in death.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Hospice of the Valley for the compassionate and loving care shown to Susan.

A private family funeral service will be held at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren, with Pastor Erica Brown, officiating.

Burial will be at Champion Township Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.robertsclarkchapel.com.

To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Susan McCreary, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 31 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX.