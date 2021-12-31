BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan L. Salvo, 68, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, in Hospice House.

She was born, August 1, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late Arthur and Phyllis Zimmerman Cohen.

She was a 1971 graduate of Boardman High School.

Before her retirement, she was employed by the office of Dr. Shah, Boardman, Ohio.

Susan was a loving wife, devoted daughter, caring sister and aunt. Susan was blessed with a sunny disposition and a delightful sense of humor. Her quick wit and hearty laugh will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was a voracious reader of books and loved animals, especially her dog, Poncho.

She leaves her husband, Joseph Salvo; brothers, Michael (Susan) Cohen of Los Angeles, California and Howard Cohen of Denver, Colorado; step-mother, Viola Grace Cohen of New Middletown, Ohio; stepbrother, Gary (Kathy) Sipe, Canfield, Ohio and step-sister, Janet (Jeff) Dyer, New Middletown, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Jeanie Grant, Sligo, Pennsylvania, Carol (David) Reed, Kent, Ohio and Tricia (Michael) Phillips, Shippenville, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Theresa and Carmen Salvo and her brother-in-law, James Grant.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Mercy Health and Hospice of the Valley for their wonderful care and compassion given to Susan.

The family has entrusted Lane Funeral Home with the arrangements of their loved one. Following Susan’s wishes, there will be no formal services.

