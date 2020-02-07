Susan Kay Phelps, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Kay Phelps, 62 passed way surrounded by her family on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.



Susan was born on September 12, 1957 in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Roy and Helen (Carmen) Phelps.



She was a graduate of Canfield High School and the V.T.C.E. Trade School with a degree in electronics.

Susan was previously employed by Wedgewood Pizza and Autumn Hills Care Center.

Susan enjoyed watching scary movies at the drive-in theatre and spending times with her friends. She shared a passion for animals with her children, many of them becoming pets in their homes. Susan was known for her work ethic and dedication to family. She will be remembered as a loving mother to her children.



Her memory will be carried on by her children, Nickolas (Erin Corley) Ingledue and Kathryn Phelps and her sister Christine (Russell) Green.



She was preceded in death by her parents, infant grandson Preston Phelps and brother David Phelps.



The family will receive friends on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

A memorial service will be held following calling hours at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Legacy Dog Rescue of Ohio, P.O. Box 3643, Youngstown, Ohio 44513.To send flowers to the family of Susan Kay Phelps, please visit Tribute Store.