SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Jean (Jones) Withers, 79, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at home in the loving presence of her family.

Susan was born on May 25, 1942, in Youngstown, the daughter of Earl L. and Jean B. (Sibbet) Jones.

On April 17, 1964, she was united in marriage to Charles E. Withers with whom she shared 57 years of marriage.

A 1960 graduate of Greenford High School, Susan continued her education at Youngstown State University receiving an Associate Degree in Secretarial Studies in 1962.

She worked as a secretary in public accounting for six years before beginning a 27-year career with Parks Garden Center.

A woman of faith, Susan was a member of Old North Church where she sang in the church choir and faithfully took her grandchildren to services.

Susan was a dedicated 4-H advisor for 54 years and loved caring for and riding horses. She enjoyed spending time in nature hunting and fishing. Her favorite pastime at home was mowing grass and flower gardening.

A loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be missed by her husband Chuck; children, Michael E. (Becky) Withers, David (Lisa) Withers, Russel Withers and Sharon (Scott) Withers-Baldwin; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Rebecca Yeagley; brother, Ben Jones and her faithful canine companion, Rudy.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Canfield Chapel, followed by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m.

A private burial will be at Christian Cemetery, Greenford, Ohio.

