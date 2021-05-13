Susan Irene Nevi, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Irene Nevi, 71, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 in Hospice of the Valley Boardman from pneumonia.

She was born July 28, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Sam and Mary Lou (McDonald) Nevi.

Susan was a long-time participant of Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities where she met many angels throughout the years.

She attended Leonard Kirtz school from 1967-1970.

Susan was an Easter Seal Poster Child and worked at the non-profit Meshel Masco Workshop for many years. She also participated with the Center at Javit Court and Turning Point.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Youngstown and spent 30 years going to the nursery with her mom. She loved comforting and caring for the infants and toddlers.

Susan was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond.

Left to celebrate Susan’s memory are her sister-in-law, Carolyn (Piercy) Nevi; nephews, David, Douglas (Julie) Nevi and Jeffrey (Karen) Nevi and niece, Kristen (Rob) Knapp. Susan was a great aunt to Blake, Emily, Amanda, Cora and Leah Nevi and Sylvan Knapp. She will also be missed by her caregivers, Lori Ruzzine and Deb Bouslough, where many laughs were shared, as they understood Susan’s hearty sense of humor.

Susan’s favorite pastime was singing along with music. She adored Dean Martin.

There will be a small service with immediate family at Green Haven Memorial Gardens on Saturday, May 15.

Memorial contributions may be made in Susan’s name to the MCBDD. To send flowers to the family of Susan Irene Nevi please visit our Tribute Store.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

