POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Irene (Grunenwald) Finnie, 76, passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2023, following a brief illness, with her family by her side.

Sue was born on October 21, 1947, in New Bedford, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John and Mable (Harry) Grunenwald.

She moved to Ohio in 1957 and was a 1965 graduate of Ursuline High School.

Susan taught for three years at Lewis, Weinberger & Hill School of Cosmetology and then continued her career at K-Mart, Tamco Distribution Center and retired from Comprehensive Logistics in 2014.

In her free time Sue enjoyed bowling, flea markets, antiquing, casinos, dancing, traveling, volunteering, Civil War and World War II history, camping and genealogy but most of all Sue loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a past president of her bowling league and recording secretary of the USW-Local 621.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Steven (Cheryl) Finnie; two granddaughters, Megan and Traci; her brothers, Jack and Bob; a sister, Joyce and eight nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Traci.

In keeping with Susan’s wishes, private services were held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Susan’s name.

