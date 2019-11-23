Susan D. Wilhelm, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan D. Wilhelm, 76, passed away Wednesday evening, November 20, 2019 with her family by her side.

Susan was born May 30, 1943 in Youngstown, the daughter of Bruce Daniels and Elster (Riley) Wright.

She was a homemaker, loving sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Susan was a former member of Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church and a member of the Austintown Seniors Center.

Susan enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time with her family and friends.

She leaves two daughters, Vicki Wilhelm and Judy (Ed) Jewell both of McDonald, four grandchildren, Autumn (John) Dintino and Dustin Phipps both of Youngstown, Haley Toot and Ryan Toot both of Arizona, three step-grandchildren, Jennifer Jewell of California, Jessica (Brian) Darby of Cortland and Morgan Jewell of Boardman, as well as six great grandchildren, Allie, Tyler, John, Joe, Lena Dintino and Norah Darby. Susan also leaves one sister, Loranna (Paul) Ricker of Fort Wayne, Indiana and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Besides her mother and father, Susan was preceded in death by her step father Edward “Scotty” Wright, two sons, Ted B. and John J. Wilhelm, one grandson Jesse H. Toot, three brothers, Ben and Thomas Daniels and Edward Wright, two sisters, Marquetta Waters and Adrian Neubecker.

Following Susan’s wishes there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.