Suellen R. Cox, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Suellen “Sue” R. Cox, 80, passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 following an extended illness.



Sue was born February 3, 1940 in Warren, the daughter of William J. “Billie” and Gladys J. Rhiel.



Sue was a graduate of the Warren G. Harding class of 1957.

Following her graduation she worked as a secretary in the Standards and Methods department of Packard Electric until her marriage.



On June 13, 1959 she married her high school beau, Ralph, which began their life journey of nearly 61 years.



In addition to being a homemaker, Sue was an avid reader and enjoyed playing tennis.

She served on the board of directors of the local YWCA and presided as chairwoman of the Trumbull Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop. Also, Sue worked as manager of the accessories department of The Dray Company. Her most recent employment was as a clerk in the Trumbull County Juvenile Court.



Sue is greatly missed by her husband, Ralph Cox and daughter, Lisa Cox of Port St. Lucie, Florida.



Sue was preceded in death by her parents and son, R. Keeler Cox III.



A private service for family and friends to celebrate Sue’s life will be held at a later date.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Sue’s memory to the YWCA Mahoning Valley, 375 N. Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481.



The family wishes to give special thanks to Dr. Gary Gibson, Dr. Carlos Ricotti and MVI Hospice Care for their comforting care during Sue’s illness.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

