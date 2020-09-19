Stewart B. McCurdy, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stewart B. “Stew” McCurdy, 92, passed away peacefully in his home on September 17, 2020.

He was born in Pittsburgh on July 30, 1928, the son of Stewart L. and Ragnhild “Ronne”(Brynoldt) McCurdy.

Stew married the love of his life, Joan (McDougall) McCurdy, 66 years ago on October 10, 1953.

He had many interests and hobbies and he loved the outdoors.

An avid sailor, he and his wife were members of the Cortland Conservation Club where they spent many days sailing, having picnics, and socializing. They started Monday race night where Stew won many races with his ability to use the wind for speed. He also taught himself to windsurf and spent many hours enjoying Mosquito Lake. Stew liked to camp, ride motorcycles and enjoyed his life to the fullest.

Stew graduated high school from the Randolph Macon Military Academy in Front Royal, Virginia. He served his country as a staff sergeant in the Air Force and earned a bachelor of business administration from Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania. Stew spent his career in the steel industry at Republic Steel/LTV/WCI in Warren and retired in 1992 as senior industrial engineer.

He is survived by his spouse; four daughters, Christine (Keith) Brown of Hudson, Gini (Mark) Stevenson of Port Clinton, Linda (Robert) Underwood of Millersville, Maryland and Nancy (Gary) Montagna of Warren; six grandchildren, Ben (Amanda Simons) Brown, Rebecca Brown, Ted (Theresa) Livingstine, Paige Stevenson, Justin (Becky Mikesh) Liebermann, Vince Liebermann; six great-grandchildren, Franklin Brown, Bryson and Bria Livingstine and Dylan, Dean and Damon Liebermann.

He was preceded in death by a younger brother, Bruce (Beverly) McCurdy; an aunt, Hedde Brynoldt (Robert) Staley; an uncle, Ralph (Merci) McCurdy; a sister-in-law, Ruth (Gerald) Spence.

He leaves behind three cousins, Carole Staley Ginchereau, Aurelia Staley and Robert Staley; four nieces, Ellen Dameron, Meredith Klassen, Kate McCurdy and Anna McDonald; a nephew, James Spence.

One nephew, John Spence, preceded him in death.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Edwina Kindle for her kindness and caregiving for Stew and his wife, Joan.

Memorial donations may be made to the Cortland branch of the Warren Library, where he enjoyed many afternoons during his retirement.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church for family only and with a strict mask policy. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Cortland, Ohio.

