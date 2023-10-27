WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven R. Waltenbaugh, 66, passed away Saturday evening, October 21, 2023 at St. Joseph Medical Center. Warren, Ohio.

Steven was born on December 21, 1956 in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, a son of Marvin “Red” and Myretta “Mert” Waltenbaugh.

Steven was a 1975 graduate of Maplewood High School.

After graduation he joined the Air Force where he trained as an Air Force mechanic and achieved the rank of Sergeant.

Following his honorable discharge he started a career at Lincoln Electric in Euclid , Ohio where he ended his career as a welding instructor and a lead in their motor sports program. He went on to become an educator obtaining a degree and taught welding for Auburn Career Center in Concord, Ohio. Finishing his career as a welding inspector for Airgas.

Steven was a life long Browns fan and enjoyed golfing, bowling, boating, gardening, canning and most importantly spending time with his children and close family.

Steven will be deeply missed by his mother Myretta; children, Stevie, Kenny, Jack, and Rachel Waltenbaugh; and sisters, Dei and Karen.

He was preceded in death by his Father Marvin “Red” Waltenbaugh.

Per Steven’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services and a celebration of life will take place on November 4, 2023 at the Cortland Moose Lodge 6400 State Route 46 Cortland, OH 44410 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. with a light lunch.

Arrangements were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.

