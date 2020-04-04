Steve “Moon” J. Gentzy, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steve “Moon” J. Gentzy, 64, of North Lima, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.

Born May 25, 1955 in Youngstown, Steve was the son of Steven and Ann (Marciano) Gentzy.

Steve was a longtime resident of Campbell. He was a 1973 graduate of Campbell Memorial. After moving to North Lima, he would always remind everyone that they could take the boy out of Campbell but they couldn’t take the Campbell out of the boy.

Prior to retirement, Steve was a Car Salesman for 35 years at Stadium Lincoln Mercury and recently Salem Donnell Ford. He was named “car salesman of the year” too many times to count.

He was a lover of life, the life of the party, which he hosted many of each year; Christmas Eve being his favorite. Steve loved to golf and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. He was in a bowling league and very proud of the time he bowled a 299!

Steve leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Linda Pruneski, whom he married May 20, 1992 in Maui; his sisters, Diane (Alex) Dankovich and Susan (David) Porter; his nieces and nephews, Atty. John (Katie) Dankovich, Laura Dankovich M.D., Laura (Zach) Rataj and Kevin Porter; his great-nieces, Grace and Violet Dankovich; his mother-in-law, Dorothy Campbell; his sister-in-law, Rose Pruneski and his beloved standard poodles, Lincoln and Priscilla.

Besides his parents, Steve is preceded in death by his nephew, David Dankovich.

A Memorial Service celebrating Steve’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

The family request any memorial contributions be made in Steve’s name to Animal Charity, 4140 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

