Stephen T. Bergrab, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen T. Bergrab, 73, passed away at home on Sunday, March 15, 2020 with his family by his side.



Stephen was born on November 25, 1946 in Teaneck, New Jersey the son of the late Jack and Jackie Bergrab.



He received his Master’s Degree in Chemical Engineering from Old Dominion University.

Stephen traveled the world as an independent engineering contractor retiring in 2017.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, the Naval Reserves and was a member of the American Legion.

Stephen was an artistic man who enjoyed drawing and collecting model airplanes.



On July 7, 1997 Stephen was united in marriage to the former Chong Cha Kim who survives.



Besides his wife of 22 years, Stephen is survived by his son, Thomas Bergrab; two granddaughters and his brothers, James Bergrab and Robert Bergrab.

He was preceded in death by his sister. Geraldine Hardegree.



Private services were held.

