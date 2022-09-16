YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen M. Ylonen, 43 of Youngstown died early Sunday morning, September 11, from injuries sustained in a trucking accident.

Stephen was born March 14, 1979 in Youngstown, a son of Arnold and Barbara (Eldred) Ylonen and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Mineral Ridge High School in 1997 and was a truck driver for Clear Creek

Transportation.

He was a Grateful Dead fan, loved the San Francisco 49ers football and nature. Stephen looked forward to trips to Mill Creek Park and amusement parks and loved to ride the roller coasters.

He was the kindest, gentlest soul and will be dearly missed by his parents, Arnold and Barbara Ylonen of Champion; his son, Kyle Ylonen of Girard; his former wife, Summer Ylonen; his partner, Deborah Kenski and her children, Derek and Charles, with whom he made his home; a brother, A. J. (Kelly) Ylonen and their children, Madison and Alyssa. Stephen also leaves his beloved dog, Penny.

Friends may call on Monday, September 19 from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, followed by a funeral service at 6:00 p.m.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Mill Creek Metroparks Foundation, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

