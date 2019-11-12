Stephen M. Kachur, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Stephen M. Kachur, 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Aultman Compassionate Care Center in Canton, Ohio.



Steve was born August 12, 1923, in Smock, Pennsylvania, the son of John and Mary Kachur, immigrants to the United States from Bardejov, Slovakia.

Steve moved with his family to Mecca in 1933 and graduated from Mecca High School in 1943. He was an enthusiastic sportsman who played basketball, baseball, and track in high school.

Steve worked at ITT Grinnell Corporation in Warren for 42 years, retiring in 1985.



Steve and his wife Claire were members of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Cortland for 60 years. A loving husband and father, Steve and Claire raised four children in Cortland. In retirement, Steve enjoyed gardening, and in repairing and restoring his 100 year old farmhouse. Steve and Claire travelled to Greece, Japan, Ireland, Tanzania, and Colombia to visit family and friends. In his later years he enjoyed driving through the countryside of Ohio.



Steve will be deeply missed by his wife of 62 years, the former Claire Lake of Hartsgrove, Ohio; his children Kathy Black (Andrew) of Canton, Susan (Thomas Kunkle) of Charleston, South Carolina, Patrick (Terence Jackson) of New York, New York and Daniel of Arlington, Virginia; grandchildren Carolyn and Jillian Black; Walter, Jacob and Claire Kunkle; his brother Thomas Kachur and his sister Catherine Drawl and dozens of nieces and nephews.



Steve was preceded in death by his parents; sister Mary Urchek and brothers John, Joseph, Michael, and Paul.



Calling hours will be held Wednesday, November 13, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Shafer-Winans Funeral Home, 164 North High Street in Cortland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, at St. Roberts Catholic Church, 4659 Niles Cortland Road, Cortland, officiated by the Rev. Father Carl Kish.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Aultman Compassionate Care Center of Canton, Ohio (https://aultmanfoundation.org/home/giving/choose-your-good/hospice/ ) or to St. Robert’s Parish of Cortland.

Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with Steve’s family.

To send flowers to the family of Stephen Martin Kachur, please visit Tribute Store.