Stephen M. Horkey, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen M. Horkey, Jr., 64 of Warren, died at 6:10 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born March 19, 1956 in Butler, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Stephen Martin Horkey Sr. and Evelyn Joan Vetterol Horkey.



Stephen was a proud Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

He worked for 37 years as a truck driver, currently working for Jaro/ Turnko Leasing and trucking company. He also was co-owner with his brother, James, of Genesis Gutters.



Stephen was of the Catholic faith. He was a member of the Trumbull Boat Club, the Twin State Auto Racing Club and the Chevy Car Club.

He loved antique Chevrolets, boating, NASCAR racing and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He especially loved spending time with his family.



He is survived by his wife of over 32 years, Cindi J. Andrews Horkey, whom he married December 18, 1987; two daughters, Toni (Paul) Hale of Wooster and Cristina (Nick) Kachmar of Youngstown; one son, Stephen Ignatz of Wooster; five grandchildren, Nathan, Gage, Shila, Isabella and Michaela; one brother, James A. (Michele) Horkey of Niles and one sister, Debbie E. Shank of Fowler.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren. Social distancing will be observed.



A private family funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel with Pastor David Robert Black officiating.

Burial will be at Pineview Memorial Park.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Stephen M. Horkey, Jr., please visit our Tribute Store.