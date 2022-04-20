AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen L. Paynter, 54, died from injuries sustained following a motorcycle accident on Friday, April 15 in Austintown.

Stephen was born December 12, 1967 in Bowie, Maryland, a son of the late Franklin and Donna (Palmer) Paynter and came to this area in 1992.

He graduated from Bowie High School in Maryland and was a shop foreman for Banner Supply for 12 years.

He enjoyed the outdoors and riding his motorcycle. He loved all kinds of music, especially contemporary Christian music. He not only would sing in the car but sang a song to his wife at their wedding. Stephen also was the cook of the house. He enjoyed cooking and looked forward to cooking on the grill. He was a kind and giving man, finding the good in everyone, always willing to go above and beyond to help someone and will be dearly missed.

He leaves his wife, the former Angelia Mehler whom he married March 30, 1996; his daughter, Amanda of Pittsburgh; two sons, Nicholas and Zachariah, of Austintown; three sisters, Denise (Michael) Peterson of Struthers, Tina (Randi Rosenweig) Snee of Maryland and Darlene (Reed) Engdahl of Virginia; a brother, Sam (Elizabeth) Snee of Washington, D.C. and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Stephen was preceded in death by two sisters, Sandra Snee and Connie Sharer.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at Paladin Brewing, 6520 Mahoning Avenue, Suite 300, Austintown, with a reception to follow from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

