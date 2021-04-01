Stephen Kukus, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Kukus, 59, passed away Tuesday evening, March 30, 2021.



Steve was born on January 8, 1962 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of John Kukus and Josephine (Berisky) Donaldson.



He was a Brookfield High School graduate and worked at Sharon Tube and RMI Titanium.



Steve was an accomplished outdoorsman. Some of his greatest loves were fishing and hunting. He was a skilled gardener and horticulturalist with an impressive knowledge of the natural world. He found joy in watching his grandkids, nieces, and nephews grow; and delighted in teasing and pranking his family.



Steve’s love and laughter will be deeply missed by his loving mother, Josephine Donaldson; daughter, Alexis (Mike) Johnson: grandchildren, Reid and Mia Johnson; sisters, Ann Marie Root and Jennifer (Matthew) Laury and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father John Kukus and his step-father Thomas Donaldson.



Family and friends may visit from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel at 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield, with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m.



Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.



