Stephen Glazzy, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Glazzy, 85, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

He was born on March 2, 1935, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Stephen and Edith Pallo Glazzy.

He grew up in Youngstown where he graduated from Chaney High School.

In March 1957, he married Dorothy B. Bittner. They eventually moved to Austintown, Ohio, where they raised their family.

The past five years he spent in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

Stephen served his country in the U.S. Army.

He retired from General Motors as an automotive assembler.

Stephen enjoyed gardening, model railroading, woodworking, art and painting.

Left to carry on Stephen’s memory are his daughters, Shariann (Michael) Kello of Louisville, Kentucky, Jeannine Jones of Stow, Ohio, Deborah Zanni of Chillicothe, Ohio and Sheila (Tim) Miller of Phoenix, Arizona. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Brian (Christie) Kello, Michelle (Khari) Marshall, Jennifer (Kevin) Lykin, Nicholas (Christa) Jones, Christopher (Sarah) Jones, Kaylie Jones, Eric Zanni, Ian Zanni, Angela Zanni and Ryon Smith and his 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy and two sisters, Betty Schumacher and Jeanette Fortunato.

The family would like to thank Bath Creek Health Care for their care of Stephen the last five years.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Lane Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown.

A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m.

