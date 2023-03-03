AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church for Stephen Fred Napolitano, 76, formerly of Austintown, who passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Hospice House in Poland.

Born September 11, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, Stephen was the son of Fred and Bette (Miller) Napolitano.

Stephen honorably served his country in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Prior to retirement he was a Project Superintendent for Carney Construction for 15 years and also worked for other contractors in concrete construction for over 20 years. After he retired he continued to work as a custodian for McDonald Schools.

Stephen was a member of Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

He was a former member of the Saxon Club, ITAM Post #3, Cement Masons Local #175 and #109 and the Operating Engineers Local #66.

He loved to garden, travel to the Outer Banks, enjoyed making wine and spending time with his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Marcia (Wilkie) Napolitano, whom he married February 25, 1967 and died December 19, 1996.

Stephen leaves his daughters, Rae Marie (Greg) Bonamase and Jeanne (Fred) Reyes; his grandchildren, Anthony, Nicholas, Mary Kathryn, Isabella and Antonio Jose and his siblings, Rosemary (Tom) Sfero, Fred (Ted Zoumis) Napolitano and James Napolitano.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, at Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 343 Mt. Carmel Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.

