BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen E. Hansley, Jr., 89 of Brookfield, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 18, 2023, lovingly surrounded by his family.

Stephen was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on April 19, 1934 to Stephen, Sr. and Mary (Papai) Hansley.

Stephen grew up in Masury, Ohio and was a 1952 graduate of Brookfield High School.

While working at Westinghouse in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he met the love of his life, Dolores Maestri. He served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1955 as a Drill Sergeant (Don’t we know it!). Then on June 2, 1956, he and Dolores married. Stephen referred to Dolores, his best friend of 67 years, as his “entire world”.

Stephen retired in 1995 as a project engineer in the hydraulics department at Commercial Intertech, Youngstown, Ohio. After retirement, fixing anything that needed attention was his way of showing love, not only in his home, his children’s homes but in the homes of anyone that had a need.

He loved his church family at Pulaski Presbyterian Church and sang in the choir. He was active with various home churches and Bible studies. For 21 years, Stephen found great enjoyment being the bookkeeper for Grace and Peace Missionary Fellowship.

One of his favorite weekly activities was playing golf with his buddies. As time went on, what was soothing to Dad was listening to Mom play the piano and many times we found him sitting back, eyes closed and smiling while the music filled their home.

He leaves a legacy of six children that includes, Keith and MaryBeth Hansley, Tina and Edward Burdette, Leslie and James Georgaris, Karen and William Rumple, Stephanie and Hays Montgomery and Pamela and Russell Poland. Stephen was proud of his 14 grandchildren, Alys Ann Eaton (Andrew), Emma Hansley, Sara Williamson (David), Hannah Burdette (King), Joshua Gregory (Shannon), William Rumple III (Brenda), Michael Rumple (Corrie), Mary Reyes (Reuben), Lee Rumple, Nicholas Rumple, Stephen Patrick, Brooklynn Hansley, Anne DiDesiderio (Dan) and Jessica McHargue (Jesse), as well as being blessed to have 23 great-grandchildren. He also leaves his brother, James (Peggy) Hansley and sister, Eleanor Laskey and many nieces and nephews.

He was joyously welcomed into Heaven by his grandsons, Markie and Brett Patrick and his great-grandson, Benjamin Isaiah.

We are genuinely going to miss his daily phone calls, the surprise visits as he pulled into our driveways and cheering him on as he overcame the many obstacles later on in life.

