Stephen B. Brannon, Sr., Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen B. Brannon, Sr. peacefully passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

He was born March 2, 1943, to Clyde E. Brannon Sr. and Jane E. Brannon in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He was an epically legendary father, grandfather and soon to be great grandfather. He enjoyed donning his super hero cape to help a friend or family member out (that is until Edna Mode told him “No capes!”), vesper martinis (shaken – not stirred), hula dancing (we suspect this was so he could see the coconut covered ta-tas), gardening, crossword puzzles, model trains, Brusters ice cream (one more and that’s it), Hilltop pizza and sitting in his chair on the porch watching people run the stop sign in front of his house and watching the grass grow.

Steve served in the Navy as a corpsman.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Clyde E. Brannon, Jr., James K. Brannon and Thomas Brannon, Sr.



He is survived by his children Tracy Tusko of Akron, Ohio; Stephen B. Brannon, Jr, of Browns Mills, New Jersey; Tricia Brannon of Meadville, Pennsylvania and Melissa Brannon of Howland, OH. He is also survived by his brother, Terry Brannon of Cortland, Ohio; his grandchildren Ocean and his unborn child, Kaden, Orion, Isaac, Alanna, Anyssa, Oasis and Alexis; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.



Family and friends may visit from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel located at 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield with military honors following.



