Starlitta Stewart, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Starlitta Stewart, age 76, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.



Starlitta was born July 20, 1943 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Downey and Florence (Roop) Downs.



She was of the Baptist faith.

She worked in housekeeping for General Motors and other companies as well.



Besides her parents, Starlitta is preceded in death by her son, Louie Stewart; her daughter, Denise Baumgartner; her brother, Carl Rader and her sister, Diana Antonelli.



Starlitta is survived by her daughters, Lori Stewart and Evelyn Huey; her sons, Chris Stewart and Sonny (Clarence) Stewart; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren and her siblings, Brian Masa, Mickey Kellar and Donna Blosick.



Starlitta’s request was for no funeral services, cremation has taken place.



Arrangements hanlded by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with Starlitta’s family.

