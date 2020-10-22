Stanley Martin Baytos, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley Martin Baytos, 70, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 with his family by his side.

He leaves behind Pam, his broken-hearted wife of 48 years. His pride and joys: son, Jake (Shannon); granddaughter, Addison and twin grandsons, Decker and Langston. He is also survived by sisters, Merlene Richards, Kathy Baytos and Jackie (John) Wilkinson; aunt, Judy (Wayne) Allio; brother-in-law, Ed (Angela) Miller; sister-in-law Cindy, (Stew) Slider and numerous nieces and nephews. Niece Angie and her daughters, Mandy and Emma will be lost without their fun uncle, aka funcle.

Stan was born February 18, 1950 in Salem, Ohio the son of Martin and Patricia (Pelliccioni) Baytos.

He graduated from Western Reserve High School and was a lifelong resident.

Upon graduation he was drafted and served his military duty in Vietnam. His army brother, Izzy Foster, will be among the many who will miss him.

Stan was an avid hunter, belonging to the Brownlee Woods Rod and Gun Club. He loved his ’68 Mopar and was enjoying his retirement by traveling, with many planned trips now unfulfilled. Above all he loved nothing more than the time he spent with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Randy.

There will be no services at this time with him being laid to rest at the Ohio Military Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

A celebration of life gathering will be held later to remember this wonderful man.



What cancer cannot do:

Invade the soul

Suppress memories

Kill friendships

Destroy peace

Conquer the spirit

Shatter hope

Cripple love

Steal eternal life

Silence courage



By Dr. Robert Lynn



